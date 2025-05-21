Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 52,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,836,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 45,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 18,821 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 67,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $117.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.21 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.59. The firm has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

