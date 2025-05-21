Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 370.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $220.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.20. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $145.75 and a 12 month high of $234.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Arete Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.04.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

