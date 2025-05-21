Woodline Partners LP Buys 41,287 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,287 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.77% of Krystal Biotech worth $34,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,233,178.69. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $131.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.97. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.40 and a 12-month high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $88.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.13.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

