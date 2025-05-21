Woodline Partners LP Acquires 139,150 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,150 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.54% of Vontier worth $29,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 2,814.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 272,166 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,918,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $266,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,932.32. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Down 0.9%

VNT stock opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.06 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

