Mark J. Tarr Sells 118,384 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $14,387,207.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,054,817.10. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $121.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.04. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $82.74 and a 52-week high of $121.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,160,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

