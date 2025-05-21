Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 270.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,063 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $47,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Duolingo by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duolingo from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Duolingo from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.80, for a total transaction of $2,350,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.95, for a total transaction of $4,959,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $35,708.40. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,853 shares of company stock valued at $31,627,441. Insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $525.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $544.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $377.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.76.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.