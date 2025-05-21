Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 100,800 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $23,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,359,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,390,000 after buying an additional 706,567 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,152,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,715,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,305,000 after purchasing an additional 247,647 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,035,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,489,000 after purchasing an additional 275,792 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,382,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,193 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. UBS Group upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $66.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 72.86%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

