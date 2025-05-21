White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Has $614,000 Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $877.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $70.07.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $689.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

