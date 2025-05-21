Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 248,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,494,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,922,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 46,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $557.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $508.11 and a 200-day moving average of $537.36. The stock has a market cap of $199.70 billion, a PE ratio of 86.92, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.15 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.94, for a total transaction of $106,584.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,424.28. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $16,865,621 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.