2,022 Shares in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Purchased by Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,555,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,913,000 after purchasing an additional 90,356 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1741 per share. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.