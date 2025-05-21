Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Up 50% – Here’s What Happened

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 50% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,767,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 432% from the average session volume of 332,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Up 50.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56.

About Arctic Star Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.