Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,218,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783,386 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,939,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

