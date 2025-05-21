Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 62,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 40,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Burr Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,691.52. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $141,724.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,329.18. The trade was a 5.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,115. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.