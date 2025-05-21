Toronto Dominion Bank Has $10.88 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,497 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Weyerhaeuser worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,928,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213,243 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $638,470,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,171,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,527,000 after buying an additional 637,643 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,362,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,299,000 after acquiring an additional 158,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,538,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,498,000 after acquiring an additional 322,313 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.15. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

