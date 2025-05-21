Teza Capital Management LLC Has $360,000 Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

