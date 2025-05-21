Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $247.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.33 and a 200-day moving average of $260.86. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.11 and a 52-week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

