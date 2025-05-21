Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $615,000 Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.40.

Shake Shack Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.03. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.93 and a 12-month high of $139.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

