Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,257 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.15% of Teradyne worth $31,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TER. UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.56.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $81.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.97.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

Teradyne declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

