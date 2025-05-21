Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Trading Up 6.4% – Time to Buy?

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report) was up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.49 ($0.02). Approximately 354,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,401,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 47.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of £1.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

