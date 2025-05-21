Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Trading Up 7% – Time to Buy?

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Approximately 141,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,109,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.17 ($0.02).

Verici Dx Trading Up 33.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 8.49. The company has a market cap of £4.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.86.

About Verici Dx

Verici Dx is a developer of a complementary suite of leading-edge tests forming a kidney transplant platform for personalised patient and organ response risk to assist clinicians in medical management for improved patient outcomes. The underlying technology is based upon artificial intelligence assisted transcriptomic analysis to provide RNA signatures focused upon the immune response and other biological pathway signals critical for transplant prognosis of risk of injury, rejection and graft failure from pre-transplant to late stage.

