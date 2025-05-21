State of Wyoming Decreases Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

State of Wyoming trimmed its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of LOPE opened at $197.11 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.69 and a 1-year high of $202.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.31 and a 200 day moving average of $172.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.06. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $289.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

