RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,710 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of RB Global worth $10,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in RB Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RB Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in RB Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $108.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $109.11.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $59,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 19,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,756.21. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,535,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,521,323.89. The trade was a 12.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,472 shares of company stock worth $3,867,745 over the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

