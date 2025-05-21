Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold Sells 123,378 Shares of Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG) Stock

Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG – Get Free Report) insider Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold sold 123,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.36 ($0.87), for a total transaction of A$168,164.21 ($107,797.57).
Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 13th, Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold sold 136,432 shares of Shaver Shop Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.36 ($0.87), for a total transaction of A$185,956.82 ($119,203.09).
- On Wednesday, May 14th, Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold sold 39,469 shares of Shaver Shop Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$39,469.00 ($25,300.64), for a total transaction of A$1,557,801,961.00 ($998,591,000.64).
- On Thursday, May 15th, Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold sold 721 shares of Shaver Shop Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.36 ($0.87), for a total transaction of A$982.00 ($629.49).
Shaver Shop Group Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $176.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Shaver Shop Group Increases Dividend
About Shaver Shop Group
Shaver Shop Group Limited engages in the retailing of personal care and grooming products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, head shavers, manual shavers, oral care, massage and wellness, and skincare and haircare products for men; and hair removal, hair styling, beauty, oral care, massage and exercise, and fragrance products for women.
