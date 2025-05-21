Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

URBN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.27.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 0.1%

URBN stock opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $902,898. This trade represents a 34.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $639,261.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,976 shares of company stock worth $1,663,713 over the last 90 days. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 142,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 197,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 43,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $1,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

