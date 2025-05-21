Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) were up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01). Approximately 902,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,879,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.89 ($0.01).

Galileo Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £9.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.89.

About Galileo Resources

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

