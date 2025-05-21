Currys (LON:CURY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124.10 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 122.60 ($1.64), with a volume of 4746039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.30 ($1.65).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Currys from GBX 125 ($1.67) to GBX 175 ($2.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Currys
Currys Price Performance
Currys Company Profile
Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800
stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.
In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Currys
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.