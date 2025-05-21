Currys (LON:CURY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124.10 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 122.60 ($1.64), with a volume of 4746039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.30 ($1.65).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Currys from GBX 125 ($1.67) to GBX 175 ($2.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.62.

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

