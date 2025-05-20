Wexford Capital LP Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wexford Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $16,893,010,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,018,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,849 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,367,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,897,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,236,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $230.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 188.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.05.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.48.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

