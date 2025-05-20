Schroders (LON:SDR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 357 ($4.77) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Schroders from GBX 375 ($5.01) to GBX 400 ($5.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 395 ($5.28) to GBX 475 ($6.34) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 496 ($6.62) to GBX 337 ($4.50) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Schroders stock traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 350.60 ($4.68). The company had a trading volume of 2,533,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114,574. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 337.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 338.07. Schroders has a 12 month low of GBX 283.40 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 428.80 ($5.73). The company has a market capitalization of £5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX 26.40 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schroders had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 12.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schroders will post 33.7347131 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

