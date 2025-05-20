Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Price Target Cut to GBX 125 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.87) to GBX 125 ($1.67) in a research report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VIC. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.76) target price on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Victorian Plumbing Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of LON VIC traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 84.80 ($1.13). The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,527. Victorian Plumbing Group has a 52 week low of GBX 72.91 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 124 ($1.66). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 99.85. The company has a market cap of £285.65 million, a P/E ratio of 51.95, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.15.

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 1.90 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Victorian Plumbing Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Victorian Plumbing Group will post 5.980995 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victorian Plumbing Group

In other Victorian Plumbing Group news, insider Daniel Barton purchased 12,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £9,999.08 ($13,355.26). Corporate insiders own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

About Victorian Plumbing Group

Victorian Plumbing is the UK’s leading bathroom retailer, offering a wide range of over 34,000 products to B2C and trade customers. Victorian Plumbing offers its customers a one-stop shop solution for the entire bathroom with more than 130 own and third party brands across a wide spectrum of price points.

The Group’s product design and supply chain strengths are complemented by its creative and brand-focused marketing strategy, which predominantly focuses on online channels to drive significant and growing traffic to its website.

Headquartered in Skelmersdale, the Group employs over 600 staff across ten locations in Lancashire, Manchester and Birmingham.

