Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (OTC:RRETY) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (OTC:RRETY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2006 per share on Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.

Robinsons Retail Price Performance

Shares of OTC:RRETY remained flat at C$6.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.26. Robinsons Retail has a fifty-two week low of C$5.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.86.

Get Robinsons Retail alerts:

About Robinsons Retail

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-format retail company in the Philippines. It operates through Supermarkets, Department Stores, Do-It-Yourself (DIY), Convenience Stores, Drug Stores, and Specialty Stores segments. The company also operates supermarkets under the Robinsons Supermarket brand that offer health and wellness, and fresh food products; and department stores under the Robinsons Department Store brand, which provide children's apparel and accessories; homes, snacks and stationery; shoes, bags, luggage and sportswear; ladies and men's apparel, beauty accessories, and furnishings.

Receive News & Ratings for Robinsons Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinsons Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.