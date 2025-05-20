Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (OTC:RRETY) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (OTC:RRETY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2006 per share on Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.
Robinsons Retail Price Performance
Shares of OTC:RRETY remained flat at C$6.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.26. Robinsons Retail has a fifty-two week low of C$5.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.86.
About Robinsons Retail
