Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.56) to GBX 1,120 ($14.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Hilton Food Group Stock Up 0.8%

LON HFG traded up GBX 7.58 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 904.58 ($12.08). 220,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,271. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 863.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 882.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82. Hilton Food Group has a 12 month low of GBX 796 ($10.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 996 ($13.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £809.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 61 ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Food Group will post 62.3340321 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Food Group

In related news, insider Mark Allen purchased 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 835 ($11.15) per share, with a total value of £49,682.50 ($66,358.35). Also, insider Matt Osborne bought 3,994 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 892 ($11.91) per share, with a total value of £35,626.48 ($47,584.45). 14.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

