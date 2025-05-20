Windsor Advisory Group LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 137.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $292.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.82. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.