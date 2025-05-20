MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2748 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a 112.6% increase from MTR’s previous dividend of $0.13.
MTR Price Performance
MTR stock remained flat at $10.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 492. MTR has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.
About MTR
