MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2748 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a 112.6% increase from MTR’s previous dividend of $0.13.

MTR Price Performance

MTR stock remained flat at $10.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 492. MTR has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

About MTR

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

