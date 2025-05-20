NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY) Declares Dividend of $0.10

NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1019 per share on Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.
NV Bekaert Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BEKAY remained flat at $3.50 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57. NV Bekaert has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.
NV Bekaert Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NV Bekaert
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Hims & Hers Stock Chart Points to Strong Bullish Continuation
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- CrowdStrike’s Rally Faces a Test—Here’s Why That’s Good
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- NVIDIA-Backed CoreWeave Jumps 28%: Is It The Next Great AI Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for NV Bekaert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV Bekaert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.