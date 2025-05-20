NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY) Declares Dividend of $0.10

NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1019 per share on Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.

NV Bekaert Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BEKAY remained flat at $3.50 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57. NV Bekaert has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.

NV Bekaert Company Profile

NV Bekaert SA engages in the provision of steel wire transformation and coating technologies worldwide. The company operates through four business units: Rubber Reinforcement, Steel Wire Solutions, Specialty Businesses, and Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group. The Rubber Reinforcement Business unit develops, manufactures, and supplies steel tire cord and bead wire products and solutions for the tire sector.

