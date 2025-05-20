LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Declares Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.20. 1,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $36.00.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
