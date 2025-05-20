Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a 75.0% increase from Oak Ridge Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Stock Performance

BKOR stock remained flat at $21.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

