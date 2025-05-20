Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 8,959 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,854 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of WYNN opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.68. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $107.81.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 11,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.93 per share, with a total value of $974,571.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,118,000. This represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 416,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,254,547 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WYNN. Argus cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.