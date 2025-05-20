CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 111.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,132 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS opened at $71.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $69.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,093.60. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $161,794.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,121.31. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $483,935. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMS

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.