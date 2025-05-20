Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,125 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.8%

Kenvue stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.