Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total value of $1,462,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,227.36. This trade represents a 45.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total value of $281,193.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,592.98. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 122 shares of company stock worth $161,200. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,416.90 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $578.56 and a 1-year high of $1,769.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,305.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1,324.78. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $195.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

