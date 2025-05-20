Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $61,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,595.12. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $31,929.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,811.18. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,362 shares of company stock worth $18,430,847. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $168.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.15 and a 1-year high of $178.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.