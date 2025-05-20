Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth $1,055,000. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth $999,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth $1,780,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 429.8% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,140,000 after acquiring an additional 283,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.62.

ArcelorMittal Cuts Dividend

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MT shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.70 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.95.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

