The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 117.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $15,137,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 96,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 31,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of THG stock opened at $169.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.44 and a 200 day moving average of $161.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.44. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.66 and a twelve month high of $176.16.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $1,753,631.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,864 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,942.40. The trade was a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $52,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,772,450. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,027 shares of company stock worth $1,841,309 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

