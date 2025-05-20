ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,432 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,931 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 304,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,461 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 109,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 80,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.45.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $23.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 305.00%.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $47,822.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,220.07. This trade represents a 1.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,585.68. The trade was a 4.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $422,141. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

