Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,358 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,180,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $910,572.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,042,724.43. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,036 shares of company stock worth $1,851,114. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Cowen cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of BWA stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $37.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

