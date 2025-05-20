Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,588 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 776.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of TDOC opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.82. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $640.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $92,712.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,473.36. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

