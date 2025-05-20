The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 213.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,274 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,289 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:BNS opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $57.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.7415 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.05%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

