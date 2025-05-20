ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 112,722 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 748,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,722 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 216,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 110,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 32,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $741.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.20. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIGS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FIGS from $4.75 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FIGS from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIGS

FIGS Company Profile

(Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.