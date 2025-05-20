Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $902,000 in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Autoliv by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Autoliv by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALV. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $102.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.34. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 32.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $127,391.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $607,013.86. This represents a 17.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $178,839.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,218.59. This represents a 19.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,253 shares of company stock worth $915,534. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

