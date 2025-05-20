Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658,709 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $49.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 72.84%. The firm had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on QuidelOrtho from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

QuidelOrtho Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Read More

